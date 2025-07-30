Bayern Munich officially signs Luis Diaz

Published by Alejandro Baños 30 de julio, 2025

After weeks of talks, FC Bayern Munich has officially announced the signing of Luis Diaz from Liverpool FC for a reported $88 million (75 million euros).

The 28-year-old Colombian winger signed his new contract and will stay with the reigning Bundesliga champions through 2029.

"I am very happy, it means a lot to me to be part of FC Bayern, it is one of the biggest clubs in the world. I want to help my new team with the way I play soccer and my personality. My goal is to win as many titles as possible: we will work towards this as a team every day," said Diaz about signing with the German club.

FC Bayern General Manager Jan-Christian Dreesen and Sporting Director Max Eberl praised the Colombian soccer player.

"In Luis Díaz, we have succeeded in bringing in one of the best left wingers in the Premier League. We were able to work together to realise this transfer in a targeted manner and are delighted to have a top international who will give our team important impetus and also enrich the Bundesliga," Dressen said in a statement.

"Luis Díaz is a player with international experience, enormous quality, terrific skills and great reliability. He will help our team immediately. We're delighted we've been able to bring him to FC Bayern. Our fans can look forward to watching an exceptional player," Eberl added.

From Barranquilla FC to Liverpool: the career of Luis Diaz

Known as Lucho, Diaz joins Germany's most successful club and one of Europe's giants with an impressive track record. After coming up through Barranquilla FC and Junior, both in his native Colombia, the winger crossed the Atlantic in 2019 to join FC Porto, where he spent two and a half seasons.

At the Portuguese club, which paid just over $8 million (€7 million) to secure his services, he made 125 appearances—scoring 41 goals and providing 19 assists, according to Transfermarkt.

At the end of January 2022, shortly before the transfer window closed, Liverpool FC paid nearly $52 million (€45 million) to FC Porto for Diaz. During his time with the English club, he played 148 games, scored 41 goals, and provided 23 assists. He played a key role in winning a Premier League title, two League Cups, a Community Shield, and an FA Cup.

To date, he has made 64 appearances for the Colombian national team, scoring 18 goals.