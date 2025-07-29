Joao Felix joins Cristiano Ronaldo and signs for Al Nassr

Published by Alejandro Baños 29 de julio, 2025

He was once expected to be one of the best players of the decade but fell short of those expectations. After stints with several top European clubs, João Félix has left European soccer to join Al Nassr in Saudi Arabia, where he will now share a locker room with Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Saudi club officially announced the signing of 25-year-old Félix on their social media channels.

"I'm here to spread joy. Let's win together," Felix said, after signing his new contract.

Developed in the youth system of SL Benfica, Félix quickly caught the attention of Europe’s top clubs. In the summer of 2019, after an outstanding season with the Portuguese side, Atlético Madrid paid around €145 million (about $126 million) to sign him, making it the most expensive transfer in the Spanish club’s history.

His time with Atlético Madrid ended in January 2023 when he was loaned to Chelsea, but he struggled to make an impact there. That summer, he was loaned to FC Barcelona, and the following summer he transferred back to Chelsea. In early 2025, he was loaned out again, this time to AC Milan.

After several chances to prove himself in European soccer, Félix has finally decided to move on and will now look to revive his career in the Saudi league.