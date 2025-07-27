Venezuela's Ranger Suarez picks up eighth win of the year in Phillies' win over Yankees

Published by Virginia Martínez 27 de julio, 2025

The Philadelphia Phillies defeated the New York Yankees 9x4 on Saturday at Yankee Stadium. The victory came on a major league day in which Venezuelan Ranger Suarez (8-4) pitched 5.2 innings in which he allowed one run in his eighth win of the season.

Suarez, 29, is coming off his third win in his last seven starts, a stretch in which he has a 2.91 earned-run average.

Panama's Edmundo Sosa connected his fourth home run of the season for the Phillies with a blast to center field in the seventh inning.

With this win, the Phillies reach 60 wins for the season against 44 losses and are in second place in the East division in the National League.

In another result, the Toronto Blue Jays defeated the Detroit Tigers 6x1 with a home run by the Dominican Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

The game's seven runs were scored between the eighth and ninth innings.

The Tigers suffered their sixth consecutive loss and have won only one of their last ten games. They also remain first in the Central division in the American League, seven games ahead of the Cleveland Rangers.

Cuban-born Adolis Garcia drove in two runs in the Texas Rangers' 6x5 extra-innings victory over the Atlanta Braves.

Garcia, 32, has reached 443 runs batted in in his major league career since his 2018 debut.

The Boston Red Sox improved their record to 56 wins and 50 losses with a 4x2 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Cuba's Aroldis Chapman closed the door for Boston with a hitless, runless ninth inning for his 18th save of the season.

For the Dodgers, Shohei Ohtani hit his 38th home run of the year, falling one behind major league leader Cal Raleigh (Seattle).

Meanwhile, Puerto Rico's Edwin Diaz reached 21 saves for the season in the New York Mets' 2-for-1 victory over the San Francisco Giants.

A two-run double by Dominican-Nicaraguan native Mark Vientos in the top of the sixth inning clinched the game in favor of the Mets.

At the end of the day, the Seattle Mariners defeated the Los Angeles Angelinos 7x2.

Dominican Julio Rodriguez homered, to reach 18 on the season and 98 in the majors; Mexico's Randy Arozarena followed in his footsteps, reaching 20 in 2025.