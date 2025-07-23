Venezuelan Francisco Álvarez hits home run in Mets' win over Angels

Published by Víctor Mendoza 23 de julio, 2025

The New York Mets beat the Los Angeles Angels 3-2 on Tuesday at Citi Field in New York, in a duel where Venezuelan Francisco Álvarez emerged as the star by connecting a two-run home run in the fifth inning.

Álvarez, 23, is coming off a cold streak that saw him connect for just five hits in his 24 at-bats in the last seven games.

Dominican Frankie Montas (3-1) was the starting pitcher for the Mets, getting his third win of the season after 5.2 innings in which he allowed eight hits and two runs.

Although the Angels connected on 11 hits to just five by the Mets, they were not effective at the right time to change the fate of the game.

The Mets now have a record of 58 wins with 44 losses in second place in the National League East division.

Tampa Bay's victory over Chicago

In another result, Dominican Edwin Uceta (7-2) picked up his seventh win of the season in the Tampa Bay Rays' 4-3 victory over the Chicago White Sox.

Uceta, 27, entered in relief and pitched two complete innings in which he recorded four strikeouts in his 98th major league game.

The Rays scored their four runs of the game in the second inning, including a single by Panamanian José Caballero that drove in two runs.

Sánchez leads the Phillies to victory over the Boston Red Sox

On the other hand, Dominican Cristopher Sánchez pitched a complete game in the Philadelphia Phillies' 4-1 victory over the Boston Red Sox.

It is the third complete game in Sánchez's career, who also recorded 12 strikeouts.

Venezuelan Javier Sanoja hit his third triple of the season in the Miami Marlins' 4-3 victory over the San Diego Padres.

From the mound, Dominican Edward Cabrera (4-4) picked up his fourth win of the season for Miami while fellow Dominican Ronny Henríquez secured his sixth save of 2025.

The Marlins improved their record to 47 wins and 53 losses to continue of the league's biggest midseason turnarounds.

Ramírez reaches 21 home runs and 56 RBIs this season

Dominican José Ramírez connected his 21st home run of the season and the 276th of his MLB career in the Cleveland Guardians' 8-6 victory over the Baltimore Orioles.

Ramirez, 32, recorded a hit in consecutive games and reached 56 RBIs this season.

In a direct duel for the top spot in the American League East, the New York Yankees won 5-4 over the Toronto Blue Jays.

Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton went hitless while Dominican Vladimir Guerrero Jr. had three hits for the Canadian side but could not avoid defeat.

Dominican Framber Valdez (11-4) pitched seven complete innings in which he allowed seven hits and one run in the Houston Astros' 3-1 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Valdez, 31, is up to 11 wins on the current season and ranks second overall in MLB, trailing only Freddy Peralta of the Milwaukee Brewers.

Ohtani's 36th home run not enough for Dodgers

In the day's closer, Puerto Rican Christian Vázquez drove in three runs in the Minnesota Twins' 10-7 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The Bayamon native is three RBIs shy of 350 in his career since his debut in the 2014 MLB season with the Boston Red Sox.

For the Dodgers, Japan's Shohei Ohtani connected for his 36th home run of the season tying Aaron Judge (Yankees) and Eugenio Suárez (Diamondbacks) for second place on the MLB leaderboard.