Aaron Judge makes history, becomes fastest MLB player to reach 350 home runs

Published by Víctor Mendoza 13 de julio, 2025

It took Aaron Judge 1,088 games in the majors to hit 350 home runs, making him the fastest player to do so. In front of the Yankee Stadium crowd, Judge hit his 350th career home run Saturday in the ninth inning of the Yankees' 5-2 loss to the Chicago Cubs.

The previous fastest player to reach 350 home runs was fellow American Mark McGwire, who needed 1,280 games, 192 more than Judge. Puerto Rican Juan González (1,298) and Dominican-American Alex Rodríguez (1,301) are next on the list.

Saturday's was Judge's 35th home run in 2025, three behind season leader Cal Raleigh (Seattle Mariners).

"It would have been great if we got a win today if you do something like that," Judge said. "I’ve had a lot of great teammates and I’ve been on some good teams, they put me in the best position to go out there and perform at my best."

The loss to the Cubs snapped a streak of five straight wins for the Yankees.

With the series tied 1-1, the "Bronx Bombers" will host the Cubs again on Sunday in their final appearance before Tuesday's All-Star Game in Atlanta.

Ohtani pitches three innings

In San Francisco, the Dodgers defeated the Giants 2-1 to end a streak of seven straight losses, their worst since 2017, when they conceded 11 in a row.

The reigning World Series champions also enjoyed another strong performance from Shohei Ohtani on the mound.

The Japanese superstar's fifth pitching appearance was extended for the first time to three innings. In his 36 pitches, he gave up one hit and one walk and struck out four opponents.

On offense, Ohtani was hitless in his four at-bats. The Dodgers evened the series 1-1 in San Francisco thanks to Michael Conforto's two runs. In the second inning, the American scored after a Tommy Edman grounder and in the sixth on a single by Hyeseong Kim.

Braves and Twins earn victories

Elsewhere, Venezuelan Ronald Acuña Jr. opened fire in the Atlanta Braves' 7-6 win over the St. Louis Cardinals with a home run in the first inning.

The 2023 National League MVP batted third in the lineup for the first time in his career. A day earlier, Acuña Jr. announced his withdrawal from the Home Run Derby, which will take place on Monday and open the All-Star Game festivities, to protect himself physically for the second half of the year.

Dominican Marcell Ozuna took over in the second inning with another home run before the Cardinals turned the score around to take a two-run lead. In the eighth inning, a spectacular home run by Sean Murphy drove in two more runs for Atlanta and sealed their second straight series win.

Meanwhile, the Minnesota Twins defeated the Pittsburgh Pirates 12-4 with a home run, three hits and three runs batted in by Puerto Rican Willi Castro.