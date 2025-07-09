Judge and Stanton homer in Yankees' win over Mariners

Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees. File image Cordon Press .

Published by Virginia Martínez 9 de julio, 2025

(AFP) The New York Yankees beat the Seattle Mariners 10-3 on Tuesday at home at Yankee Stadium with homers by Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton in a 13-hit day for the home team.

Judge, 33, is one home run shy of 350 for his career and two shy of the 2025 season lead, held by the Mariners' Cal Raleigh, with 36.

Giancarlo Stanton connected his second home run of the season after an elbow injury. He reached 431 career homers and tied Cal Ripken Jr. for 50th place on the all-time list.

This was the second consecutive victory for the "Bronx Bombers," who reach 50 wins and 41 losses in 2025 and are in second place in the American League East division.

In another result, the New York Mets defeated the Baltimore Orioles 7-6 in extra innings.

The Mets completed their biggest comeback of the season after being down by four runs.

The win went to Puerto Rican Edwin Díaz (4-0), while Dominican Huascar Brazobán (2) completed his second major league save in 154 games.

A two-run home run by Puerto Rican Francisco Lindor in the eighth inning led the Mets' comeback, his 18th of the season.

On the other hand, Dominican Carlos Estévez (3-2) earned his third win of the season in the Kansas City Royals 4-3 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Venezuelan Maikel García scored the winning run after a hit by Nick Loftin in the bottom of the ninth inning.

The Miami Marlins scored seven runs in the seventh inning in a 12-2 victory over the Cincinnati Reds.

Dominican Eury Perez (2-2) pitched five innings in which he allowed two hits and one run to earn the win.

Dominican Agustín Ramírez finished with two runs scored, two hits and an RBI, reaching 40 on the season.

Ángel Martínez excels with the Guardians

A grand slam by Dominican Angel Martinez meant a 10-6 victory for the Cleveland Guardians over the Houston Astros.

Martínez, 23, connected on the first grand slam of his career and the ninth home run in his second major league season.

Despite the loss, the Astros maintain first place in the A.L. West with 55 wins and 37 losses.

Venezuelan Luis Arráez hit his fifth home run of the season in the San Diego Padres' 1-0 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks.

It was a significant game for Venezuelan Robert Suárez, who on Tuesday learned that he was selected to the All-Star Game in place of the injured Chris Sale (Atlanta).

In addition, with this day's save, he broke the tie with Josh Hader (Houston) and leads the majors with 26.