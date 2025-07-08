Javier Báez connects his 10th home run, Miguel Cairo takes over as Nationals' manager

Published by Víctor Mendoza 8 de julio, 2025

(AFP) Puerto Rican shortstop Javier Báez hit his 10th home run of the year Monday in the Detroit Tigers' 5-1 win over the Tampa Bay Rays.

Baez, 32, continues to heat up for the Major League Baseball All-Star Game on July 15 at Atlanta's Truist Park.

The Puerto Rican, after three down seasons, has rebounded this year to earn his third All-Star selection, this time as the American League's starting shortstop.

He opened Detroit's win Monday with a second-inning homer that brought in Dillon Dingler for another run.

The visitors cut the deficit at Comerica Park thanks to a single by Mexican Jonathan Aranda, which drove in Taylor Walls in the third inning.

But the Tigers did not let go of the game and sealed their fourth consecutive win with home runs by Colt Keith and Zach McKinstry.

Detroit thus strengthened its lead in the American League Central division with the best overall record in the league, with 58 wins and 34 losses.

The Los Angeles Dodgers are headed the opposite direction. They were crushed 9-1 in the series opener against the Milwaukee Brewers.

The World Series champions, coming off a sweep by the Astros in the previous series, succumbed to Milwaukee's firepower, which prevailed with three runs driven in by Andrew Vaughn and two each by Christian Yelich and Brice Turang.

Japanese star Shohei Ohtani, had the home side's only run after a single by Dominican Esteury Ruiz when the Brewers already had a nine-run lead.

In Boston, the Red Sox beat the Colorado Rockies 9-3 with two hits and a run batted in by Venezuelan Wylier Abreu.

Cairo named Nats' interim manager

Also Monday, the Washington Nationals appointed former Venezuelan outfielder Miguel Cairo as interim manager to replace the fired Dave Martinez.

Cairo, 51, previously managed the Chicago White Sox on an interim basis in 2022 when Tony La Russa left the bench due to health problems.

The Venezuelan was currently serving as bench coach for the Nationals, who are at the bottom of the National League East division with a 37-53 record.

"Miguel is well-respected in our organization and around baseball," Washington interim general manager Mike DeBartolo said.

"A diligent worker and student of the game, he has a proven track record of showing strong leadership in a variety of situations, and I believe that his voice and energy will serve as a catalyst to our team and our fan base in the second half of the season," he added.

Cairo is one of four Venezuelans who have managed in the league, along with Ozzie Guillén, Alfredo Pedrique (also interim) and current Mets manager Carlos Mendoza.

As a player, he played for nine teams during his 17-year MLB career.