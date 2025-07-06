Pete Alonso hits two home runs as Mets defeat Yankees

Pete Alonso with the New York Mets. File image Cordon Press .

Published by Virginia Martínez 6 de julio, 2025

(AFP) First baseman Pete Alonso, who has Spanish roots, hit two home runs and drove in five runs as the New York Mets defeated the New York Yankees 12-6 on Saturday at Citi Field.

Alonso, 30, and the 2019 Rookie of the Year, has 73 RBIs this season—just two behind Chicago’s Seiya Suzuki, who leads Major League Baseball.

The Mets set the pace with four runs in the first inning and another four in the seventh, powered by a strong pitching performance that included 10 strikeouts.

Brandon Nimmo hit his second grand slam in four games, while Dominicans Starling Marte (20 RBIs) and Juan Soto (51 RBIs) each drove in a run.

The Mets claimed their fourth straight win and will have a chance to sweep the series against the Yankees on Sunday.

Panama's Edmundo Sosa hit his third home run of the season as the Philadelphia Phillies defeated the Cincinnati Reds 5-1.

Sosa, 29, is hitting .364 over his last seven games, with two home runs and five RBIs.

Philadelphia improved its record to 52-37, maintaining first place in the National League East division.

In another game, Dominican pitcher Ronny Henriquez (5-1) threw one inning in relief as the Miami Marlins beat the Milwaukee Brewers 4-2.

The Marlins have won nine of their last 10 games, marking their best streak of the season.

Dominican Jhoan Duran (5-3) earned the win as the Minnesota Twins beat the Tampa Bay Rays 6-5.

The Twins rallied in the sixth inning after trailing by four runs and sealed the game with a single by Brooks Lee in the ninth.

For the Rays, Dominican player Junior Caminero drove in his 55th run of the season with a sacrifice fly in the fifth inning, putting him among the top 25 in MLB RBIs.

Dominican pitcher Framber Valdez earned his 10th win of the season as the Houston Astros defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers 6-4.

Valdez, 31, a 2022 World Series champion, has won six of his last seven starts this season.

For the Dodgers, Venezuelan Miguel Rojas hit his fourth home run of the season, while Shohei Ohtani went 1-for-4 at the plate.

Puerto Rico’s Heliot Ramos hit his 14th home run of the season as the San Francisco Giants defeated the Athletics 7-2.

Ramos, 25, is in his fourth major league season and is on pace to surpass his career-high of 22 home runs.

San Francisco improved its record to 48-42.