Toronto completes sweep of Yankees to take AL East lead

Published by Williams PerdomoAFP 4 de julio, 2025

In their fourth straight win, the Toronto Blue Jays defeated the New York Yankees 8-5 on Thursday to take sole command of their division lead in the A.L. East.

Veteran George Springer was again the home leader in the series finale, as Toronto completed a 4-0 sweep.

The American punished the World Series runners-up with two home runs, three hits and a total of four runs batted in.

Springer, 35, began his performance with a two-run homer in the third inning that put the Blue Jays ahead 3-1.

After Springer, who went on to tow seven hits in Tuesday's win, Addison Barger hit another two-run homer in the fifth inning.

The "Bronx Bombers," trying to salvage playoff honors, came close in the seventh inning with their starters Aaron Judge and Cody Bellinger scoring.

But with the Yankees knocking on the door, Springer came through again in the eighth inning to seal the home win with another bomb that brought in Nathan Lukes.

Aaron Judge had a hit and two walks but was unable to add to his tally of 31 home runs, which trails Major League leader Cal Raleigh of the Seattle Mariners.

The Yankees were left with a record of 48 wins and 39 losses and watched the Blue Jays (49-38) take sole possession of the American League East division lead.

Mets reach 50 wins

New York's other team, the Mets, celebrated their 50th win of the year (with 38 losses) by beating the Milwaukee Brewers 3-2.

Dominican Juan Soto contributed two hits and drove a run, while his compatriot Starling Marte also recorded two hits and was in charge of a score.

In the last inning, Puerto Rican pitcher Edwin Díaz took the mound and earned his 18th save of the season to secure the Mets' 2-1 series win.

Venezuelan Jackson Chourio, Milwaukee's top prospect, was held to one hit in his three at-bats.