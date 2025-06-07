MLB: Dominican Jeremy Peña shines with three hits in Astros' win

Published by Víctor MendozaAFP 7 de junio, 2025

The Houston Astros defeated the Cleveland Guardians 4–2 at Progressive Field, with Dominican standout Jeremy Peña collecting three hits and scoring a run.

Peña, the 2022 World Series MVP, recorded his seventh game of the season with at least three hits—and his second in as many nights.

Over his last seven games, the 27-year-old shortstop has been on fire, batting .500 with 14 hits, two home runs, and four RBIs.

It marks the Astros’ second consecutive win, keeping them atop the American League West with a 35–28 record.

For the Guardians, Dominican slugger Carlos Santana saw his 14-game hitting streak come to an end, going 0-for-4 against Astros pitching.

Mets, Rays, Tigers... all the results

At Coors Field in Colorado, the New York Mets defeated the Rockies 4–2, thanks in part to a clutch performance by Puerto Rican Francisco Lindor. Coming off the bench as a pinch hitter, Lindor delivered a go-ahead double in the ninth inning to drive in the winning runs.

The 31-year-old was left out of the starting lineup due to a fractured right pinkie toe. However, he entered the game as a pinch hitter and delivered a crucial double with runners on first and third. Pete Alonso raced home all the way from first, evading the catcher who had the ball in his glove. The close play at the plate was reviewed and ultimately upheld, standing as the Mets’ fourth run.

Puerto Rican Edwin Díaz sealed the game with a strikeout and no hits allowed, earning his 14th save of the season.

In another matchup, Mexico’s Jonathan Aranda drove in two runs to help the Tampa Bay Rays secure a 4–3 victory over the Miami Marlins. At 27, Aranda is enjoying the best season of his career, setting new personal records with seven home runs, 34 RBIs, and 58 games played since his debut.

Tampa Bay secured its fourth consecutive win, while Miami extended its losing streak to five games.

In a clash between the two Major League teams with the best records, the Detroit Tigers defeated the Chicago Cubs 3–1. An unearned hit by Venezuelan Gleyber Torres brought home Puerto Rican Javier Báez for the game’s first run. Torres, a native of Caracas, now has 471 RBIs, closing in on 500 since his MLB debut in 2018.

Detroit improved its record to 42–23, maintaining the best mark in MLB.

Elsewhere, the Washington Nationals shut out the Texas Rangers 2–0, earning their 30th win of the season. The Nationals’ pitchers held the Rangers to just two hits, while a sacrifice fly by Robert Hassell III and a home run by Alex Call provided the difference.

Venezuelan Pedro Pagés hit his fifth home run of the season as the St. Louis Cardinals blanked the Los Angeles Dodgers 5–0. The defending champions were held scoreless for the first time since their 3–0 loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks on May 10.

The New York Yankees defeated the Boston Red Sox 9–6, highlighted by Anthony Volpe’s four-RBI performance. Aaron Judge, the MLB leader in batting average, recorded three hits, raising his 2025 season total to 92.