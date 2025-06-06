NFL: Aaron Rodgers signs for one season with the Pittsburgh Steelers

Aaron Rodgers, during a game with the New York Jets Cordon Press .

Published by Alejandro Baños 6 de junio, 2025

Veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers has just become the latest addition to the NFL's Pittsburgh Steelers roster. He signed a one-season contract, the franchise announced.

"The Steelers agreed to terms with quarterback Aaron Rodgers on a one-year contract, pending a physical," the Pittsburgh franchise said via a communication.

Considered one of the best quarterbacks in history, Rodgers, 41, entered the NFL with the Green Bay Packers, where he spent 17 seasons and became a legend. With the Wisconsin franchise, he won Super Bowl XLV, defeating—ironically—the Steelers. He was named the Most Valuable Player (MVP) of that game.

Last season he wore the jersey of the New York Jets, playing only one game due to the Achilles tendon fracture he suffered in his debut. After leaving the New York franchise, he signed with the Steelers.

During his career, he completed 5,369 of 8,245 passes for 62,952 yards and 503 touchdowns.

He holds four season MVPs (2011, 2014, 2020 and 2021), a figure that, to date, only Jim Brown, Joe Montana, Brett Favre and Peyton Manning—in addition to Rodgers—have achieved in NFL history.