Venezuelan Acuña Jr. hits home run in his return to the Major Leagues

Published by Virginia Martínez 24 de mayo, 2025

After 362 days sidelined by injury, Venezuelan baseball star Ronald Acuna Jr. staged a shocking return to the Major Leagues on Friday by connecting on a home run in his first at-bat.

The star of the Atlanta Braves did not take long to respond to the long wait of his fans, who packed the stands of Truist Park to welcome back Acuña in a duel that they ended up losing 2-1 to the San Diego Padres.

In his first opportunity, the Most Valuable Player of the National League in 2023 hit a missile with an exit velocity of 115 mph against Canadian pitcher Nick Pivetta.

The Venezuelan celebrated by imitating the gesture of throwing a grenade, popularized by NBA figure Ja Morant, and rounded the bases under the euphoria of the 40,000 spectators.

"The truth is I had a feeling that I was going to do something special, maybe a home run," the ballplayer later declared. "That's what I was looking for and thank God I was able to make good contact."

"It felt amazing to be back home, the fans, the energy," he thanked. "Personally it went well for me but it wasn't enough, we lost and that's what matters."

Next Monday will mark one year since he tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee in the middle of a game.