NBA: Celtics rally, LeBron boosts Lakers, Spurs triumph despite Wemby's absence

Published by Carlos Dominguez 25 de abril, 2026

The Boston Celtics bounced back Friday to beat the Philadelphia 76ers 108-100 with a big performance from Jayson Tatum. For his part, LeBron James brought the Lakers closer to the second round, while the San Antonio Spurs showed they can win without Victor Wembanyama.

Here are the top three stories of the day in the NBA playoffs:

Celtics take series lead

After falling in Game 2 at home, the Celtics reacted with a 108-100 win over the Philadelphia 76ers, where Jayson Tatum shined with 25 points.

The Boston team now leads the series 2-1 in the first round of the Eastern Conference.

Tatum, 28, who made an impressive return from an Achilles injury, became the fourth player in franchise history to surpass 3,000 points in the playoffs.

"We've needed teamwork, we're a tight-knit group," Tatum told Prime. "I've been here before and I know you have to give it your all to win at this stage."

With just a three-point lead and 25 seconds to play in the final quarter, Tatum didn't hesitate and launched a long-range three-pointer that sealed the win for the visitors.

The 6-foot-8 forward, a two-time Olympic medalist, averaged 21.8 points, 10 rebounds and 5.3 assists in 21 regular-season games.

Jaylen Brown also scored 25 points, and Payton Pritchard contributed 15 points with five 3-pointers.

For the 76ers, Tyrese Maxey led the scoring with 31 points, while young VJ Edgecombe, a star in the previous game, had just 10 points in 41 minutes.

The series will resume Sunday with Game 4 at Xfinity Mobile Arena.

Lakers are one win away from advancing

In another matchup of the night, the Lakers picked up their third straight win by beating the Houston Rockets 112-108 in overtime at Toyota Center.

A three-pointer by LeBron James with 13.1 seconds left in regulation time forced overtime in a big comeback by Los Angeles.

"I just want to take advantage of the opportunity, it's a blessing to be able to do that," James said.

Houston led by six points with 41 seconds left but couldn't close out the game.

James, 41 and the Lakers' main point guard without Luka Doncic, finished with 29 points, 13 rebounds and six assists.

Marcus Smart also was key with a double-double of 21 points, 10 assists, five steals and a perfect pass from the free throw line in overtime.

The Rockets, without Kevin Durant, managed to rally from a 15-point deficit, with Alperen Sengun as their best man by scoring 33 points.

The Lakers now dominate the series and only need one more win to qualify for the second round.

No team in NBA history has ever come back from 0-3 in the first round (159-0 record).

Spurs win without star Wembanyama

The San Antonio Spurs defeated the Portland Trail Blazers 120-108 at Moda Center despite being without Victor Wembanyama due to concussion protocol.

Wembanyama, this season's Defensive Player of the Year, suffered a blow to the head in Game 2 and was a last-minute scratch.

Beyond the numbers on offense, the absence of the young Frenchman is especially noticeable on the defensive side of the Texans.

After allowing 29 points in the first quarter and 36 in the second, coach Mitch Johnson adjusted the strategy and the team improved noticeably on defense, limiting Portland to just 43 points in the second half.

Stephon Castle led the offense with 33 points, and Luke Kornet sported a double-double of 14 points and 10 rebounds.

"Our defense changed in the second half, Castle said. "We talked about the plan before the game, but we weren't sticking to it. Everything got better after halftime."

For the Blazers, Jrue Holiday scored 29 points on a night when the team was ineffective, converting just 37 of 91 shots from the field (41 percent).

Despite the loss, Portland still has life: It could tie the series 2-2 this Sunday in Game 4 at home.