Carlos Alcaraz withdraws from French Open due to injury

Published by Alejandro Baños 24 de abril, 2026

The number two in the ATP ranking, Carlos Alcaraz, announced that he will not play in the French Open due to a wrist injury.

Thus, the Spanish tennis player will not be able to defend the title that he achieved last year on French clay.

"After the results of the tests carried out today, we have decided that the most prudent thing to do is to be cautious and not participate in Rome and French Open," Alcaraz informed through a message posted on social media.

A week ago, the number two in the ATP ranking had to withdraw from the Barcelona tournament after suffering physical problems in his right wrist.

Days later, he discarded playing the ATP Masters 1000 in Madrid.

On April 13, Italian tennis player Jannik Sinner snatched the status of being the best tennis player in the world.