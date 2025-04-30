Inter denies Lamine Yamal and Barça a victory in a 3-3 win

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón 30 de abril, 2025

FC Barcelona and Inter Milan drew 3-3 in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League in a dramatic, tense, and dramatic match where both sides had periods of dominance and outstanding performances, leaving everything to play for in the second leg next week at the Giuseppe Meazza Stadium in Milan.

With Lamine Yamal as their standard bearer and star player, the Culé team dominated and subdued Inzaghi's Inter for long stretches of the match, forcing the Neroazurri defense to retreat thirty meters from the Swiss Sommer, who was one of the most outstanding players of the match. However, it was the Italians, playing in a 3-5-2 formation, who first managed to exploit the defensive weaknesses of Flick's team, especially from the lane of Dutchman Denzel Dumfries, who set up Frenchman Marcus Thuram just at the start of the match for a 1-0 lead.

Then, at 21', after Barça began to warm up, it was Dumfries himself who pirouetted a corner kick in the six-yard box to put his team 0-2 ahead.

From then on, Lamine Yamal, shielded by Pedri, led an impressive siege against an Inter side that had no choice but to resist, resist, and resist. But Yamal, with a supernatural slalom and an unimaginable deflection, needed only three minutes to put the game away and begin to subdue the Italian team for twenty minutes.

It was Ferran Torres, a replacement for Poland's Robert Lewandowski, who equalized at the 38th minute of the first half. Barcelona did not come back in those final minutes, finding Sommer again and again at the back of the net.

But in the second half, everything changed, with Inter decimated and without their captain, Lautaro Martinez, replaced due to injury. Bastoni, Acerbi, and Bisseck got their team off the back, and, once again, Thuram, Barella, and Dumfries led the counterattacks until the Dutchman himself, from another corner, won the arm wrestle with his marker to make it 3-2.

Inter, who had been outplayed, managed to resist the Culé siege, which could only generate danger through Yamal, uncatchable for Dimarco, Bastoni, and Carlos Augusto.

But, curiously, it was not Yamal who equalized the match, but a tremendous shot by Raphinha, which, with great luck, hit the post, Sommer's back, and kissed the net for the definitive and final 3-3.

Now, everything will be decided in Milan.