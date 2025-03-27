Red Bull 'demoted' Lawson and Tsunoda to add Verstappen

Published by Víctor Mendoza 27 de marzo, 2025

(AFP) Japan's Yuki Tsunoda (Racing Bulls) will replace New Zealander Liam Lawson at Red Bull starting next week's Japanese Grand Prix and will partner reigning champion Max Verstappen, the team announced Thursday.

"After a difficult start to the season," Red Bull noted, "Liam Lawson, 23, leaves the team after just two races and will take 24-year-old Tsunoda's place at Racing Bulls from April 6 in Suzuka."

"It was difficult to see Liam struggle with the RB21 (single-seater) in the first two races and we have collectively made the decision to proceed with an early change," explained Christian Horner, Red Bull's head of racing.

After joining Red Bull to replace Mexican Sergio Perez, Lawson now pays the price for his disappointing results in Australia (off-track) and China (12th). The 23-year-old New Zealander will continue his career with Red Bull's subsidiary team, Racing Bulls.

Tsunoda, 24, will step up to become Max Verstappen's new teammate in front of his home crowd. He is the first Japanese driver in F1 since Kamui Kobayashi in 2014.