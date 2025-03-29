Curry returns with win, Jokic sinks three-pointers from half court

Published by Virginia Martínez 29 de marzo, 2025

(AFP) After two games off, all-star Stephen Curry led the Golden State Warriors to take home a win Friday. 111-95 against the New Orleans Pelicans, while Nikola Jokic uncovered new magic tricks in the Nuggets' win against the Jazz.

In New Orleans, the Warriors won after two straight losses without Curry, who was out with a pelvis contusion.

The point guard scored 23 points in his first game back and recorded six assists in 29 minutes of play, supported by Jimmy Butler, who contributed 18 points and 10 rebounds.

The Golden State Warriors, currently seventh in the Western Conference with a record of 42 wins and 31 losses, are battling the Los Angeles Clippers for the sixth spot—the final position that grants direct access to the playoffs.

The Clippers, who currently hold that spot, won by a resounding 132-100 on the Brooklyn Nets home court with 31 points from Kawhi Leonard, 25 of them in an exciting first half.

In the East, the Cleveland Cavaliers stumbled in their visit to the Detroit Pistons by 133-122.

The locals, fifth in the division, finished with a win despite the absence of their star point guard Cade Cunningham.

The Cavaliers, on the other hand, were led by their All-Star trio of Donovan Mitchell, top scorer with 38 points, Darius Garland (21) and Evan Mobley (9).

At the end of the day, the Denver Nuggets crushed the Utah Jazz 129-93 thanks to Nikola Jokic, who made an outstanding basket from his half of the court.

The Serbian received the ball with four seconds left in the first half and launched a one-handed shot from three-quarters court that went in at the buzzer and lifted the crazed Denver crowd out of their seats.

The Balkan center's gem came just a day after Australia's Josh Giddey scored another basket from mid-range to give the Chicago Bulls a last-second win over the Los Angeles Lakers.

Jokic continues to build his case for a fourth MVP (Most Valuable Player) award, facing fierce competition from Canada's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander of the Thunder.

Against the Jazz, the Balkan scored 27 points and made 14 rebounds and six assists to compensate for the absence of Jamal Murray.