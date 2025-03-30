Published by Israel Duro 30 de marzo, 2025

In a record-breaking afternoon, the New York Yankees hit home runs in each of their first three at-bats on Saturday during its 20-9 defeat of the Milwaukee Brewers—a feat never before achieved in Major League Baseball. Additionally, the "Bronx Bombers" finished with a total of nine home runs, marking the franchise's best single-game record.

In a spectacular start to the game, Paul Goldschmidt, Cody Bellinger, and Aaron Judge each homered in their first at-bat against Cuban-American starter Nestor Cortes, a former Yankees pitcher.

After two outs, Austin Wells then added another home run, giving the Yankees their first four-homer inning in the franchise's 122-year history. "We know Nestor, he was here for many years," Judge told AFP. "He's one of the best left-handed pitchers in the game and we had to attack, we always tried to be aggressive in the zone."

Judge runs in Gehrig, DiMaggio and Alex Rodriguez

The home run barrage at Yankee Stadium continued in the third inning when Judge, the hometown star, blasted a grand slam off reliever Connor Thomas, driving in Goldschmidt, Bellinger, and Trent Grisham.

Judge hit his third home run of the game in the third inning. The two-time American League MVP became the fourth Yankees player to record at least three home runs in a single game, joining legends Lou Gehrig, Joe DiMaggio, and Alex Rodriguez. Of those, Gehrig remains the only one to have hit four homers in a game, accomplishing the feat in 1932 in Philadelphia.

One home run away from tying the Toronto Blue Jays' MLB record

In the seventh inning, Venezuelan Oswaldo Peraza joined the slugfest with a two-run homer, bringing the Yankees to 20 hits. In total, the reigning MLB runners-up smashed nine home runs—a franchise record—to the delight of their 46,000 fans.

The Yankees' previous record was eight home runs, set in 1939 against the then-Philadelphia Athletics and matched in 2007 against the Chicago White Sox. The Major League record, however, belongs to the Toronto Blue Jays, who hit 10 homers in a game against Baltimore in 1987.

"It was a great performance," said home manager Aaron Boone. "It was a strange game, excellent at-bat opportunities but it's good to be able to get the win."

Angels and Cardinals win

In other scenarios, the Los Angeles Angels beat the Chicago White Sox 1-0.

Cuban Yoán Moncada drove in the game's only run, while Dominican José Soriano (1-0) pitched seven scoreless innings for the Angels.

The St. Louis Cardinals scored three runs in the sixth inning to secure their 5-1 win against the Minnesota Twins.