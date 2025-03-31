Trump announces he will welcome his "critic" Bill Maher and his "friend" Kid Rock to the White House

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón 30 de marzo, 2025

President Donald Trump announced Sunday thathe will host comedian Bill Maher, singer Kid Rock and, potentially, UFC president Dani White at the White House.

According to Trump, the idea of hosting Maher in the Oval Office initially displeased him, commenting that the comedian has been a big "critic" of his work and political stances. However, he agreed to receive the host as a "favor" to his "friend" Rock.

"I got a call from a very good guy, and friend of mine, Kid Rock, asking me whether or not it would be possible for me to meet, in the White House, with Bill Maher, a man who has been unjustifiably critical of anything, or anyone, TRUMP," the president ripped off his message on the Truth social network.

"I really didn’t like the idea much, and don’t like it much now, but thought it would be interesting," Trump continued. "The problem is, no matter how much he likes your Favorite President, ME, he will publicly proclaim what a terrible guy I am, etc., very much like the Democrats at my recent Address to the Joint Session of Congress."

Trump then acknowledged that he could be wrong about Maher and, in addition, announced that Dana White could also be part of the meeting.

"Who knows, though, maybe I’ll be proven wrong? In any event, I’m doing a favor for a friend. I look forward to meeting with Bill Maher, Kid Rock and, I believe, even the Legendary Dana White will be present. It might be fun or, it might not, but you will be the first to know!", Trump concluded.

Trump's announcement comes days after Maher announced that hewill soon meet with the president at the White House.

White and Rock are known to admire the president and publicly endorse him on several occasions. Maher, on the other hand, is a declared "moderate" Democrat who has been a harsh critic of Trump throughout his career.

In recent years, however, Maher has gained recognition in the conservative world for criticizing the more radical Democrats in his party and the growing influence of woke culture within the ranks of the blue party.

The meeting between Maher and Trump will arouse great media expectation, as both are atypical figures in their respective fields. Trump, an outsider of politics, transformed the Republican Party with his unconventional style, while Maher, although identified with the Democratic wing, has established himself as one of the most incisive critics of the blue party in recent years.