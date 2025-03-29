Mets win in Houston, Juan Soto hits his first home run

Published by Víctor Mendoza 29 de marzo, 2025

(AFP) The New York Mets beat the Houston Astros 3-1 on Friday in Major League Baseball with the first home run from their new star, Juan Soto.

The Dominican slugger connected a 119-yard homer off right-hander Hunter Brown that gave the visitors a three-run lead in the third inning.

"It's always great to get that first (home run) early and get that pressure off your shoulders," said Soto, the most highly rated player of the past free agency after signing 41 homers last season with the New York Yankees.

The Mets ended up convincing him to change neighborhoods by offering him an astronomical $765 million, 15-year contract in exchange.

Soto made his debut in his new uniform Thursday on Opening Day of the Major League season, in a game that the Astros won thanks to Dominican Framber Valdez, who pitched seven innings without giving up a single run.

On Friday, on the other hand, the Texan team scored just one run off Venezuelan star José Altuve, who took advantage of a fly from Francisco Álvarez in the fourth inning at Daikin Park in Houston (Texas).

Two other Dominicans, Vladimir Guerrero Jr and Oneil Cruz, also stood out on Friday.

Guerrero Jr. had two hits and drove in a run in the Toronto Blue Jays 8-2 win against the Baltimore Orioles while Cruz connected a two-run home run in the Pittsburgh Pirates' 4-3 victory at the Miami Marlins' home field.