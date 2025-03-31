Musk warns Wisconsin Supreme Court battle could define the future of the U.S.

Published by Sabrina Martin 30 de marzo, 2025

Elon Musk took to social media to highlight the importance of the Wisconsin Supreme Court race, warning that its outcome could impact "the future of America and Western Civilization."

This Sunday, the mogul stressed that the Republican majority in the House is fragile and noted that Democrats are seeking to redraw Wisconsin districts to tip the balance of power and slow government reforms. He further emphasized that backing Judge Brad Schimel was "super important."

He later shared a post that also warned of potential redistricting and seat expansion in favor of Democrats if they win the election. Musk responded with a resounding "1000%," stressing that control of the House of Representatives and the future of the country are at stake.

A political thermometer

Musk's statements come in the final stretch of the campaign, just before his participation in an event in Wisconsin. The election is seen as a thermometer of the political landscape in the United States, with Democrats looking to expand their influence and Republicans trying to maintain their dominance.

With polls open this Tuesday and a high turnout expected, the outcome could have repercussions that transcend the state.

A showdown with strong implications

The showdown between conservative Brad Schimel and liberal Susan Crawford has attracted million-dollar contributions from both sides. Musk has committed $12 million to Schimel's campaign through his America PAC political action committee. In addition, the group Building America's Future, which has received funding from the mogul in the past, has contributed $4.7 million to the race.

Democrats have responded with strong financial backing, with contributions from figures such as George Soros and Illinois Governor JB Pritzker.