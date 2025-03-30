Messi's triumphant return: A goal in two minutes and victory for Inter Miami

Published by Víctor Mendoza 30 de marzo, 2025

After overcoming a minor muscle injury, Lionel Messi made an immediate impact in Inter Miami's 2-1 victory against Philadelphia Union in MLS on Saturday. Coming on as a substitute, Messi scored a spectacular goal just two minutes later. The star, who had missed the international break with Argentina due to a two-week injury layoff, electrified the crowd at Chase Stadium in the 57th minute with a brilliant individual effort in the visiting team's box.

Messi regained his smile after missing Argentina's recent 1-0 victory against Uruguay and the memorable goal against Brazil (4-1) in the South American qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup. Finland’s Robert Taylor had given the home side the lead in the 23rd minute, capitalizing on a counter-attack down the left flank orchestrated by Spain’s Jordi Alba.

Following Taylor's goal, which came in his first start of the season, Union squandered two consecutive chances—one from Haitian Danley Jean Jacques and another from Denmark’s Mikael Uhre, whose shot was saved by Argentine goalkeeper Óscar Ustari.

At halftime, Messi headed to the dressing room, chatting with coach Javier Mascherano. Upon his return, Messi warmed up to the applause of the 19,000 spectators. "We didn’t want to risk him from the start, as we felt playing the full match could pose a risk, but we did want him to get some minutes," "El Jefecito" explained afterward, in comments reported by AFP.

"The idea was that he could come in for 30 or 35 minutes. With the extra time he has played a little bit more, but he has felt very good," said Mascherano, who also has his sights set on Wednesday's CONCACAF Champions Cup quarter-final against Los Angeles FC.

Dedication to Djokovic

In the 55th minute, the Albiceleste captain entered the game and made an immediate impact, scoring just two minutes later. His teammate, Luis Suarez, won the ball in his own half and sparked a counterattack, setting up Messi in the box. Messi feinted a left-footed shot to deceive his defender before finishing with a right-footed strike into the far corner.

The Rosario native celebrated his goal by mimicking a tennis player's ball strike with his right arm. The gesture came just a day after he watched Novak Djokovic’s semifinal match at the Miami Open with his family, before heading down to the Hard Rock Stadium dressing room to greet the Serbian player.

Messi, five goals in six games

Messi, who hadn't played since Inter's previous match on March 16, continues to make an impact every time he steps on the pitch, with five goals in six matches across both MLS and the Champions Cup.

The Union pulled one back in the 80th minute through Hungarian Dániel Gazdag but failed to capitalize on their late opportunities in a fast-paced, back-and-forth final stretch. Inter also had a chance to seal the win when Suárez missed an open goal.

With this victory, Inter moved to the top of the Eastern Conference, earning 13 points from five games, surpassing Philadelphia, which has 12 points and a game in hand.

Victories for Atlanta United and Columbus Crew

In other Saturday results, Atlanta United defeated New York City FC 4-3, with Paraguayan Miguel Almirón scoring his first goal of the season with a header inside the six-yard box in the 75th minute.

The playmaker, who recently returned to Atlanta after seven seasons with English club Newcastle, played a key role in the home team's comeback against New York City, who had taken a 3-1 lead.

In Washington, Uruguayan Diego Rossi netted a brace in Columbus Crew's 2-1 victory over local side D.C. United.