Published by Agustina Blanco 30 de marzo, 2025

Hyundai Motor Group has taken a significant step in its electrification strategy with the commencement of production of the Hyundai IONIQ 9, its first three-row electric vehicle, at the newly opened Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America (HMGMA) in Ellabell, Ga.

The grand opening of this vehicle and battery assembly plant, located in Bryan County about 20 miles from Savannah, took place Wednesday, marking a milestone in the company's expansion into the U.S. market.

According to a press release from Hyundai Motor Group, the plant aims to "produce up to 500,000 electric and hybrid vehicles annually for Hyundai, Kia and Genesis brands."

Among the models already on the production lines is the IONIQ 9, a three-row electric SUV, which, according to the automaker's website, is expected to hit the roads this spring.

Euisun Chung, executive chairman of Hyundai Motor Group, underscored the importance of this plant, "Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America not only represents the Group’s advanced manufacturing capabilities and commitment to innovation, but also our investment in relationships with our partners and communities right here in Georgia."

Chung also highlighted the collaboration with the local workforce, stating that "with the rich history of craftsmanship and manufacturing in this community, together with the talented workforce at HMGMA we are building the future of mobility with America, in America."

The plant, described as a "smart manufacturing factory," uses Artificial Intelligence (A.I.) and data to optimize all production processes, from order picking to logistics to manufacturing. Hyundai noted that this innovative system not only improves efficiency, but also creates a human-centered work environment, with robots assisting employees.

In a release on X, Hyundai USA noted that "We're extremely proud to introduce our dedicated EV and hybrid mass-production facility that aims to become a leading provider of mobility solutions. Its cutting-edge production technology strives to deliver class-leading vehicles right to you."

Our new Metaplant in Bryan County, Georgia, is officially open! We're extremely proud to introduce our dedicated EV and hybrid mass-production facility that aims to become a leading provider of mobility solutions. Its cutting-edge production technology strives to deliver… pic.twitter.com/cmsUWIwCbP — Hyundai USA (@Hyundai) March 27, 2025

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp also took to X to celebrate the investment and noted: "Thanks to our partnership approach to job creation and President Trump’s commitment to fostering a friendly environment for American companies and workers, we are now celebrating Hyundai’s further expansion at this new site!"

Thanks to our partnership approach to job creation and President Trump’s commitment to fostering a friendly environment for American companies and workers, we are now… https://t.co/U3z7fB8Y7Z — Governor Brian P. Kemp (@GovKemp) March 27, 2025

A strategic investment at a key moment



Hyundai, the world's third-largest automaker along with Kia Motors, initially planned for the plant to produce 300,000 electric vehicles annually. However, plans were expanded to include hybrid models, adapting to a context in which demand for pure electric vehicles has shown signs of slowing.

This adjustment coincides with the policies of the administration of President Donald Trump, who has threatened to eliminate subsidies for electric vehicles and announced Wednesday tariffs of 25% on imports of cars and auto parts.

In this sense, the new plant in Georgia represents a strategic bet to strengthen local production and reduce dependence on imports.

Kia CEO Song Ho-sung told reporters that Kia vehicles will make up 40% of the plant's total output, which will support the brand's goal of increasing its U.S. sales from 850,000 to 1.25 million vehicles per year.

The investment is part of a broader $21 billion commitment announced by Trump and Chung at the White House earlier this week.

Hyundai estimates that this initiative will generate 14,000 direct full-time jobs in the U.S. by 2028, boosting manufacturing growth in the country.