Trump says he's considering a third term and that 'many' are asking for it: 'I'm not joking'

Published by Agustina Blanco 30 de marzo, 2025

In an exclusive interview with NBC News, President Donald Trump hinted at the possibility of seeking a third term in the White House.

During a phone call Sunday morning, Trump claimed he was "not joking" in broaching the subject and suggested there are "methods" to get around the current restrictions, though he declined to detail them.

"A lot of people want me to do it," the Republican assured, referring to the support of his allies. However, he also qualified his statements by saying that "it’s very early in the administration" and that, for now, he is "focused on the current."

When asked directly if he would like another term, the president responded with a simple, "I like working."

One of the scenarios raised by NBC News was the possibility that Vice President J.D. Vance would run for president and, once in office, would resign to cede the post to Trump. Given this hypothesis, Trump acknowledged that "that's one" but hinted that there are other alternatives. "But there are others, too," he said, though he declined to share further details by responding with a resounding "no" when pressed on the subject.

Limitations

However, the 22nd Amendment, ratified in 1951 after the four terms of Franklin D. Roosevelt, clearly states that no president can be elected more than twice.

To change this restriction, it would require amending the Constitution, a process that requires the backing of two-thirds of Congress or the states to propose the amendment, followed by ratification by three-fourths of the states.

But there are some Republican allies who have already taken concrete steps in this direction. Rep. Andy Ogles (R-Tenn.) presented a resolution that advocates extending presidential term limits, which would open the door for Trump to run again.