Djokovic will compete for his 100th title in Miami against Mensik

Published by Virginia Martínez 29 de marzo, 2025

(AFP) Novak Djokovic on Friday secured his return to the final of the Masters 1000 Miami, where he will compete for his 100th title against up-and-coming Czech tennis player Jakub Mensik, 19.

In just 70 minutes, Djokovic, 37, earned his spot in the semifinal after beating Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov 6-2, 6-3.

At his home court in Miami, Djokovic has returned to the high level of play he displayed in January at the Australian Open, before a muscle injury forced him to withdraw.

To be crowned champion for a seventh time in Florida and match Andre Agassi's record at the top of the tournament, Djokovic will need to win a generational battle against the rising star, Mensik.

At 19, the Czech became the third-youngest Miami finalist on Friday by beating American Taylor Fritz 7-6 (7/4), 4-6, 7-6 (7/4).

The only players to reach the Miami final at a younger age were Spaniards Carlos Alcaraz, the 2022 winner, and Rafael Nadal, the 2005 runner-up, both at 18 years old.