Published by Agustina Blanco 30 de marzo, 2025

Against a backdrop of rising political and social tensions in the United States, some Democrats are facing a glaring contradiction: while publicly condemning Elon Musk, branding him as "corrupt" and a "Nazi sympathizer" and a threat to privacy and national security, several members of the Democratic Party continue to invest in Tesla, the billionaire's flagship company.

This apparent hypocrisy comes amid a wave of violent attacks and vandalism against Tesla owners and workers, as well as increasingly polarizing rhetoric surrounding Musk's role in the Donald Trump administration.

They are critical, but invested



Despite the inflammatory rhetoric against Musk, several Democrats have invested in Tesla stock since Trump's inauguration in January, reports Fox News.

Rep. Josh Gottheimer (D-N.J.) issued a blunt statement, asserting that "the risks to Americans’ privacy and financial security from Musk’s unchecked access are not only unacceptable, but also outright dangerous."

He further expressed his constituents' concerns about Musk's access to sensitive data such as Social Security numbers and bank accounts, stressing that "no one elected Elon Musk" to handle confidential information.

However, almost simultaneously, he disclosed buying up to $45,000 worth of Tesla stock.

A month into the Trump administration, Rep. Gil Cisneros (D-Calif.) was featured in Forbes Breaking News and described the administration's first month as "atrocious," accusing the DOGE of "causing destruction." He also directly attacked Musk, claiming that he "basically bought himself the presidency of the United States" and that "he is the one calling the shots."

But, days later, he bought between $1,001 and $15,000 worth of Tesla shares, at a time when the company's value was falling

This month, as attacks on Musk and Tesla intensified, Vicente Gonzalez (D-Texas) called the DOGE's actions "is incredibly concerning," but, bought between $65,000 and $150,000 worth of Tesla stock. The purchase occurred amidst of growing hostility toward the company, further highlighting the contradiction between his words and his actions.

Other Democrats in the House of Representatives, such as Pat Ryan (N.Y.), Jared Moskowitz (Fla.), Adam Smith (Wash.), and Dwight Evans (Pa.), also hold investments in Tesla in March 2025, according to available records. Even Ro Khanna (Calif.), known for his progressive stance, is among those who have bought shares since Trump's inauguration.

A total contradiction



The irony of this situation does not go unnoticed. While Democrats portray Musk as a villain who threatens democracy and national security, some of his fiercest critics are betting financially on the success of Tesla, the company he runs.

As the physical and verbal attacks on the company and its founder continue, Democrats critical of Musk appear unwilling to part with their financial interests.

Attacks on Tesla and criticism of Musk



In recent weeks, Tesla has been the target of a series of violent incidents. The Trump administration has labeled these incidents as "domestic terrorism."

Among the most common actions of the vandals are attacking cars and dealerships of the brand with Molotov cocktails, damaging Tesla vehicles and crashing into them.

In addition, a website called "DOGEQUEST" has emerged that publishes personal information of Tesla owners with the intention of inciting violence.