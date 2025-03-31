Arson attack on Albuquerque Republican Party headquarters investigated

Published by Sabrina Martin 30 de marzo, 2025

The Republican Party headquarters in Albuquerque suffered a suspected arson attack early Sunday morning, leaving damage to the main entrance and other smoke fallout in the building. The Albuquerque Fire Department reported that it received the alert shortly before 6 a.m. and was able to put out the fire within five minutes, with no injuries reported.

Images shared by the political organization showed the building's facade ravaged. In addition to the fire, spray-painted graffiti was identified on the structure, including the phrase "ICE=KKKK."

Ongoing investigation

The Albuquerque Fire Department and Albuquerque Police indicated that the case is being investigated in collaboration with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and the FBI. So far, authorities have not reported any suspects or possible arrests.

Amy Barela, chairman of the New Mexico Republican Party, denounced the event on social networks, calling it "a deliberate act of arson" and noting that this is not an isolated incident. "This horrific attack, fueled by hatred and intolerance, is a direct assault on our values, freedoms, and our right to political expression," said Barela.

He also assured that his team is cooperating fully with the authorities to identify those responsible and bring them to the fullest extent of the law. "We are deeply relieved that no one was harmed in what could have been a tragic and deadly attack," he expressed.