NBA: Cavaliers fly and remain undefeated

Published by Williams Perdomo Verified by 14 de noviembre, 2024

The NBA game day featured LeBron James achieving his third consecutive triple-double on an exciting night, as the Cleveland Cavaliers extended their unbeaten streak to 13-0, defeating the Grizzlies 128-123.

Meanwhile, Victor Wembanyama, Karl-Anthony Towns and Giannis Antetokounmpo all managed to score at least 45 points. Antetokounmpo recorded the most with 59 points, while Wembanyama reached a personal record of 50 points with the San Antonio Spurs.

"The three games with more than 45 points matched the most in a single day in NBA history with seven other instances. March 14, 2022 was the last time it happened, when Towns (60), Trae Young (46) and Stephen Curry (47) each scored more than 45," reported ESPN.

The night was not so positive for everyone, as the Knicks (5-6) failed to capitalize on Dominican Karl-Anthony Towns' 46 points and fell to the Chicago Bulls (5-7) in a tight finish. In that outcome, Josh Hart fouled Coby White, who took three free throws, while Jalen Brunson narrowly missed the winning shot attempt at the buzzer.