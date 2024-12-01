Botafogo wins Copa Libertadores for the first time in its history

Published by Joaquín Núñez Verified by 30 de noviembre, 2024

Botafogo was crowned champion of the Copa Libertadores, the most important club tournament in South America. The Brazilian team defeated Atletico Mineiro, also from Brazil, in an entertaining final that ended with a 3-1 score. With this victory, the Fogão won the first Copa Libertadores in its history.

The match was played in Argentina at the Más Monumental stadium in Buenos Aires. As in 2020, 2021 and 2022, the final pitted two Brazilian teams against each other. Indeed, from 2019 onwards, the Copa Libertadores champion comes from Brazil.

The match started uphill for the champion, given that midfielder Gregore saw red a minute into the match. After a reckless kick to the opponent's head, the Argentine referee Facundo Tello decided to eject him.

However, Botafogo managed to withstand Atletico Mineiro's momentum and even take the lead. Luiz Enrique, their top player, opened the scoring 35 minutes into the first half. The striker was also key in the second goal, as he caused the penalty that Alex Telles converted into a goal at 44 minutes.

Botafogo went into halftime 2-0 and down a player, so they set out to hold on to the result in the second half.

The plan was immediately complicated by Mineiro's goal. Two minutes into the second half, Chilean Eduardo Vargas scored 2-1 with a header, and from then on, the match became very close. Mineiro had the ball, creating danger for the opponent's goalpost.

Late in the game, Vargas had two very clear chances to score, but this time, the former Valencia of Spain striker lacked precision.

Finally, Botafogo sealed the game in stoppage time thanks to a goal by Junior Santos, which made the final score 3-1. Artur Jorge's team achieved its first Copa Libertadores, earning the right to dispute the next Intercontinental Cup, the Super Club World Cup and the South American Cup Winners' Cup, in which it will face Racing Club de Avellaneda. This team won the South American Cup.

The last ten winners of the Copa Libertadores

2024: Botafogo

2023: Fluminense

2022: Flamengo

2021: Palmeiras

2020: Palmeiras

2019: Flamengo

2018: River Plate

2017: Gremio

2016: Atletico Nacional

2015: River Plate

.