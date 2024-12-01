LA Galaxy will play their first MLS final in a decade against Red Bulls

Published by Víctor Mendoza Verified by 1 de diciembre, 2024

The Los Angeles Galaxy, the most decorated team in Major League Soccer (MLS), sealed their return to a final Saturday after a 10-year absence and will face the New York Red Bulls, the surprise of the playoffs.

The Galaxy earned their place by beating the Seattle Sounders 1-0 at home in the Western Conference final thanks to a goal by Serbia's Dejan Joveljić in the 85th minute off a pass from Spain's Riqui Puig.

The Eastern final went to the Red Bulls, who won against Orlando City, also 1-0, with a goal by Colombian Andrés Reyes in the 47th minute.

The New York team, one of the founders of MLS in 1996, will fight for the first title in its history after losing the 2008 final.

The American league, which saw Lionel Messi's favorite Inter Miami fall in the first round, will hold its final on Dec. 7 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Los Angeles. The Galaxy will be the home team due to their best result in the regular phase.

With the support of their fans, Los Angeles will try to close the cursed decade they have endured since 2014 when they lifted their fifth and last MLS title, which closed a golden era in which they enjoyed stars such as David Beckham and Robbie Keane.

Riqui Puig's assist

Just a year after being knocked out of the playoffs, the Galaxy have been revived by Riqui Puig, a Barcelona-trained talent, and Brazilian winger Gabriel Pec, the best MLS signing of the campaign.

The Galaxy had won all three previous meetings but on Saturday had to fight until the last moment to beat the Seattle Sounders, the U.S. representatives at the FIFA Club World Cup in 2025 along with Messi's Inter.

In an even duel, the winning goal was generated by an Alex Roldan turnover that Riqui Puig turned into an exquisite pass for Jovelić to break into the box and score with a cross-shot.

Once the wall of Seattle, the top defense of the year in the MLS, was breached, the Galaxy gritted their teeth to stop the onslaught of the rival attack, which was joined from the bench by veteran Peruvian striker Raúl Ruidíaz.

"We knew we weren't going to score many goals today, we were playing against the best defensive team in the league ... It was important to be patient until the end to get the winning goal," said Greg Vanney, Galaxy coach since 2021.

Red Bulls go for first title

In the East Final, the NY Red Bulls beat Orlando City 1-0 to confirm their status as the surprise team of the playoffs, which they entered as the seventh-placed team in the conference.

The best team in the East and in the entire regular phase was Inter with Messi and Luis Suarez, who then crashed in the first round against Atlanta United.

The Red Bulls, on the other hand, have enjoyed a dream run by dispatching first Columbus, the reigning champions and their 2008 final foe, and then neighboring New York City FC.

"These two weeks have been incredible, but there's still one more to go and it's not over yet," said German coach Sandro Schwarz.

With Colombian Oscar Pareja leading from the bench, Orlando had chances to take the lead, especially via the cleats of Uruguayan star Facundo Torres.

But mistakes in the home offense allowed the Red Bulls to capitalize with a goal from Reyes, who headed in a free kick at the far post.

The Red Bulls will be challenging for the title again at the Dignity Health Sports Park, which curiously was the scene of their 2008 final defeat.

"We've been doing well away from home," recalled Reyes. "We hope to play our game and we can lift that cup, which is what we want."

The New York team is part of the soccer conglomerate of Red Bull, the Austrian multinational energy drink company, as are German club Leipzig and Austrian club Salzburg. The group will have the prestigious Jürgen Klopp as director of soccer operations beginning next year.