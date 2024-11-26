Javier Mascherano, new head coach of Inter Miami

Published by Alejandro Baños Verified by 26 de noviembre, 2024

Following the departure of Gerardo Tata Martino, Inter Miami announced that Javier Mascherano will take the reins of the team starting next season. It will be his third experience coaching after the Argentina U-20 national team and the Albiceleste Olympic team.

"Throughout his career as one of the world’s best players and as an experienced coach, Javier has always demonstrated what makes him great - relentless determination with the knowledge, instincts and understanding to back it up. We’re very excited to welcome him to lead our team," said David Beckham, co-owner of Inter Miami, in a statement.

The Jefecito himself - as he is known - was grateful for the opportunity provided by the franchise to continue developing his career as head coach.

"To be able to manage a Club like Inter Miami is an honor for me, and a privilege that I will strive to make the most of. I was drawn to the organization’s undeniable ambition, and the infrastructure it has to support it. I’m looking forward to working with the people at Inter Miami to help the Club reach new heights, and to give the fans more unforgettable moments," Mascherano said.

In Florida, the Argentine will be reunited with Leo Messi, Sergio Busquets, Luis Suárez and Jordi Alba, players whom he triumphed with at FC Barcelona during his time as a professional footballer.

His main mission will be to turn around the franchise, which has failed this year. Despite having the best squad, they were eliminated at the first attempt in the Major League Soccer (MLS) playoffs.