Published by Leandro Fleischer Verified by 3 de diciembre, 2024

The leaders of Hamas along with their families have left Qatar and headed to different destinations, Sky News Arabia reported.

The leaders of the terrorist group had to leave the Arab country after, according to reports published last November, Qatari authorities told Hamas leaders they were no longer welcome in the country. At the time, sources close to the matter told Israeli media outlet Kan that the move is related to pressure from the U.S. government.

Axios revealed in November that a senior U.S. official noted that Washington's pressure on Qatar came after Hamas rejected a proposal to reach an agreement regarding displaced Palestinians and Israeli hostages in the Gaza Strip.

In the past, Qatar had indicated that it had offered Hamas leadership the possibility of staying in the country in order to facilitate negotiations with the terrorist organization. However, the Arab country's authorities announced in November that they were suspending their mediation in negotiations to reach a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

Qatar confirmed on Nov. 19 that Hamas leaders responsible for Gaza ceasefire negotiations with Israel were no longer in Doha, the Qatari capital.

Israeli television channel Kan 11 indicated that the terrorist group's leaders were planning to move to Malaysia.

Qatar, the main state financier of Islamic terrorism



It should be noted that Qatar did not start to host the Hamas leadership after the outbreak of the current war in the Gaza Strip, but has been hosting it since 2012. Moreover, during the Oct. 7 massacre, the terrorist group released a video showing Ismail Hanyieh, the Hamas leader who was killed in July in an operation attributed to Israel in Iran, celebrating the attack along with other leaders of the organization in the Gulf country.

Israel also recently revealed that some journalists from the news network Al Jazeera, the propaganda arm of Qatar, belong to terrorist groups Hamas and Islamic Jihad.

The Jewish state also revealed that the Qatari media outlet has a secret channel of communication with Hamas.

Qatar is also considered to be the main state sponsor of Islamic terrorist organizations, such as ISIS, Al Qaeda, Hamas, Hezbollah, the Houthis, the Taliban, Jabhat Al Nusra, Hayat Tahrir Al Sham and the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps.

In fact, as revealed last August, Qatar wasinvolved in the 9/11 attack.