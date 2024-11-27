Dodgers acquire Cy Young Blake Snell for $182 million

Published by Williams Perdomo Verified by 27 de noviembre, 2024

Blake Snell, a two-time Cy Young Award winner and one of the most highly rated free-agent pitchers on the market this offseason, agreed to a five-year, $182 million contract with the Dodgers, the current World Series champions.

The information was shared by Mark Feinsand, recognized official MLB journalist. Then, the baseball player posted a picture on his Instagram with a Dodgers uniform.

The MLB recalled that the left-hander became a free agent for the first time after leading the majors with a 2.25 ERA and 234 strikeouts in 180 innings, while playing for the Padres in 2023.

On Nov. 14, he won the American League Cy Young Award, beating runner-up Justin Verlander by 15 points (169-154) and receiving 17 of 30 first-place votes. He became the second Rays pitcher to win the award.

In 2023, he was recognized as the National League's top pitcher, winning his second career Cy Young Award and becoming the seventh pitcher to earn the award in both leagues.

"Snell remained on the free-agent market throughout the winter and into spring training before signing with San Francisco shortly before Opening Day, finalizing his two-year contract on March 19," MLB said.