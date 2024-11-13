NBA: Gregg Popovich suffers a stroke

Published by Alejandro Baños Verified by 13 de noviembre, 2024

San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich is recovering from a stroke he suffered on Nov. 2, the Texas franchise said. He is going to rehab.

"Popovich, who has already begun a rehabilitation program, is expected to make a full recovery," the Spurs wrote in a statement.

The Spurs did not define how long their coach will be out, while asking for "privacy and space." His absence is being filled by assistant coach Mitch Johnson, who has already coached the team in several games.

Popovich, 75, began his tenure with the Spurs in 1988, when he served as assistant coach. A position he held until 1992. Two years later he returned as general manager, a position he held until 2002. At the same time, since 1996, he has managed the players on the court to this day.

In San Antonio, he has managed many of the best players in the history of the franchise, such as Tony Parker, Manu Ginobili, Tim Duncan, Bruce Bowen, Avery Johnson, David Robinson and Sean Elliot.

With him at the helm, he has been the architect of the best Spurs in history, winning five titles (1999, 2003, 2005, 2007, 2014). He also coached the national team from 2018 to 2021, winning the gold medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.