New York's Democratic governor says she will now collaborate with ICE on deportations of criminal illegal aliens

Published by Verónica Silveri Pazos Verified by 3 de diciembre, 2024

New York Governor Kathy Hochul appears to have changed her stance on illegal immigration. The Democrat now says she is willing to work with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to deport undocumented immigrants who have committed crimes in her state.

Hochul insisted that the immigration system is "badly broken" and declared, "If anyone breaks the law, I will be the first to call ICE to have them removed."

This change in discourse comes in the wake of news that approximately 58,000 illegal immigrants that have been charged with or convicted of crimes reside in New York City.

Helping those who comply with the law

Hochul also signaled her intention to support law-abiding immigrants seeking to work legally: "I have 460,000 job openings in New York. I want immigrants to get proper work permits and contribute to society. But that is different from those who are criminals."

She also stressed that she will not tolerate any individuals who pose a threat to public safety: "I don't want anyone terrorizing my citizens. That is the difference."

New York City Mayor Eric Adams also expressed his willingness to work with the Trump administration to address the immigration crisis that has overburdened city services in recent months.