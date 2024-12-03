Published by Williams Perdomo Verified by 3 de diciembre, 2024

China announced restrictions on exports to the United States of components essential to the manufacturing of electronic semiconductors.

The decision is a response to similar measures taken by Washington toward the Chinese regime. A Chinese Commerce Ministry statement, obtained by AFP, detailed that among the materials affected by the decision are gallium, antimony and germanium.

These metals can be used in dual technologies, i.e., those that can be deployed for both civilian and military purposes.

In that regard, the ministry explained that exports of graphite, another key semiconductor component, will also be subject to stricter reviews of end uses and users.

From now on, any sales to the United States of these components must be licensed by the Chinese regime. In addition, all exports with military uses are strictly prohibited.

The U.S. Commerce Department announced Monday a new package of restrictions on the export of semiconductors and material to manufacture them to China.

With the new measures, the department will have to issue an additional authorization for sales to 140 Chinese companies, among them chip firms Piotech and SiCarrier or the Naura Techology group, which produces equipment to manufacture them.