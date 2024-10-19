Mets hold on and Yankees are one step away from the World Series

Published by Alejandro Baños Verified by 19 de octubre, 2024

After the lopsided defeat in Game 4 of the National League Championship Series, the New York Mets managed to bounce back and defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers by 12-6 at Citi Field, in a game that was dominated by offensive plays.

The Mets still have a chance of making it to the World Series, despite the fact that they are still behind (2-3).

"We'll be ready. We love opportunities. Today was an unbelievable effort by the whole group, great execution," Pete Alonso, Mets star, said after the game.

The Mets started the game aggressively, knowing what was at stake. The Dodgers noticed their star player, Shohei Ohtani, was off his game.

Whether it's the Mets or the Dodgers, the winner of the National League Championship Series will face either the New York Yankees or the Cleveland Guardians in the World Series.

The Yankees took a big step toward the World Series championship after defeating the Guardians 8-6 in Game 4 of the American League Championship Series.

With this latest victory, the Bronx Bombers take a 3-1 lead in the playoffs.

On Saturday, the Yankees will have the opportunity to move on to the World Series for the first time since 2009.