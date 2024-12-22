Biden's reaction to the attack in Magdeburg: 'The United States will always stand with our allies against violent terror'

Published by Joaquín Núñez Verified by 21 de diciembre, 2024

Joe Biden commented on the market attack that occurred in Magdeburg, Germany. The attack left five dead and 200 injured. Among the fatalities was a child as young as five years old. The Democratic president offered his condolences to the deceased and assured that the White House would be in close contact with German authorities.

"No community—and no family—should have to endure such a despicable and dark event, especially just days before a holiday of joy and peace," the president wrote in a statement released Saturday afternoon.

"We’ve made it clear that the United States stands ready to offer all available resources and assistance if needed. And while this situation remains under investigation, make no mistake: the United States will always stand with our Allies against violent terror," added Biden, who will leave office on January 20.

Vehicle-ramming attacks are not new in Europe, as similar cases have been recorded in recent years, specifically in cities such as Berlin, Nice and Barcelona.

The attack in Magdeburg

Last Friday night in Germany, Taleb Abdulmohsen, a man of Saudi origin, rammed his car into a large group of people strolling through a Christmas market, leaving at least 5 dead and 200 injured.

Christmas markets are a typical celebration in Europe. They are also one of the most common targets of some terrorist attacks, as they occur during the Christmas season and gather large groups of people.

Abdulmohsen took advantage of the occasion and got into his BMW SUV to ram into the crowd at the market. It is estimated that he drove an estimated 400 meters in the market.

As for Abdulmohsen, he is a Saudi refugee who has been living in Germany for almost 20 years. According to reports that have uncovered his identity, he is a psychiatric doctor who abandoned Islam and became a fervent activist against Islamization.

According to Euronews, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia filed charges in the past against Taleb Abdulmohsen for alleged terrorism and for facilitating the trafficking of women from Gulf countries to Europe.