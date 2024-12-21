Biden signs government funding bill into law

Mike Johnson speaks to the media after the budget vote.AFP

Published by Juan PeñaAFP Verified by 21 de diciembre, 2024

President Joe Biden on Saturday signed into law legislation passed by Congress to fund the government through mid-March, the White House said, averting a federal budget standoff just days before Christmas.

After a last-minute legislative wrangling amid pressure from incoming President Donald Trump, lawmakers finally passed the funding bill early Saturday, narrowly avoiding major disruptions to government services.

The Senate voted with 85 votes in favor and just 11 against the proposed law. It did so after midnight in Washington D.C. and also after the House of Representatives managed to advance the same bill, in which some of Donald Trump's conditions were included.

This is the third bill introduced in recent days. The first, rejected on Wednesday, was boycotted by Donald Trump and his allies, including Elon Musk, which caused lawmakers to begin tough rounds of negotiations until a mutually acceptable Continuing Resolution (CR) was reached.

The bill includes $100 billion in disaster relief and a year-long farm bill.