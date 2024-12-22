Trump appoints Mark Burnett, producer of 'The Apprentice,' as special envoy to Britain

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón Verified by 21 de diciembre, 2024

President-elect Donald Trump appointed Mark Burnett, renowned producer of the show "The Apprentice," as special envoy to Britain.

"With a distinguished career in television production and business, Mark brings a unique blend of diplomatic acumen and international recognition to this important role," Trump noted of Burnett, who has garnered 13 Emmy awards throughout his career.

"Mark will work to enhance diplomatic relations, focusing on areas of mutual interest, including trade, investment opportunities, and cultural exchanges," the president-elect added.

Burnett's big success in his television career came from the reality genre, especially with the show "Survivor" in 2000.

Burnett, who also helped with the production of shows such as "Shark Tank," "The Voice'" and "Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader?" is linked to Trump through the show "The Apprentice," which premiered in 2004 on NBC New sand ran until 2017.

According to the NYT, the show "was credited with rehabilitating Mr. Trump’s image after it was tarnished by financial difficulties."

Now Burnett will have to work closely with Warren Stephens, an investment banker and billionaire Trump picked for ambassador to Britain.

It is not yet clear whether Burnett's job will require Senate confirmation.

Since 2023, special envoys must be confirmed by the Senate if they meet standards set by U.S. law. However, both Trump and the Republican-controlled Senate could determine whether Burnett's role meets those standards.

In addition to his career as a producer, Burnett, who was born in London, also enlisted in the British Army and became a section commander in the Parachute Regiment, and saw action in the Falklands War against Argentina and Northern Ireland.