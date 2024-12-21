FDA approves Zepbound for sleep apnea treatment

Published by Juan Peña Verified by 21 de diciembre, 2024

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced Friday that the drug Zepbound (tirzepatide) is approved to treat some cases of sleep apnea.

The drug, which is also used for weight loss, may be used to treat moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in adults with obesity. The FDA recommends that it be used in combination with a low-calorie diet and increased physical activity.

According to the FDA, obstructive sleep apnea occurs when a person's upper airway becomes obstructed, causing breathing pauses during sleep. Although OSA can affect anyone, it is more common in people who are overweight or obese.

If left untreated, it can lead to diabetes, cardiac arrhythmias, heart failure, stroke and brain damage.

Zepbound activates receptors for hormones secreted by the gut (glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) and glucose-dependent insulinotropic polypeptide(GIP)) to reduce appetite and food intake. By reducing body weight, studies show that Zepbound also improves OSA.

However, it will not be without side effects. The FDA states that Zepbound can cause side effects such as nausea, diarrhea, vomiting, constipation, abdominal (stomach) discomfort and pain, injection site reactions, fatigue, hypersensitivity (allergic) reactions (usually fever and rash), belching, hair loss, and gastroesophageal reflux disease.