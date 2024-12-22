Faced with noncompliance, Trump threatens to reclaim the Panama Canal 'in full and without question'

Published by Joaquín Núñez Verified by 21 de diciembre, 2024

Donald Trump threatens to reclaim control of the Panama Canal during his second term in office. Faced with the growing presence of China in the region, the president-elect spoke out on Truth Social and assured that the current "scam" has to end and warned Panamanian officials to "act accordingly."

The canal was built by the United States between 1904 and 1914, is 50 miles long and connects the Atlantic Ocean with the Pacific Ocean. The first ship to pass through it was the SS Ancon and since then it has moved millions of dollars a year thanks to international trade.

Under the presidency of Jimmy Carter, the United States signed a treaty with Panama to transfer control of the canal to the Central American country. The Torrijos-Carter treaty guaranteed that Panama would gain control of the Panama Canal after Dec. 31, 1999.

"It was solely for Panama to administer it, not China, not anyone else"

With this background, Trump analyzed the current situation of the canal and was quite dissatisfied, even threatening to reclaim it if things do not change. His central argument is that Panama has been in breach of the aforementioned treaty signed more than four decades ago.

"Considered one of the Wonders of the Modern World, the Panama Canal opened for business 110 years ago, and was built at HUGE cost to the United States in lives and treasure - 38,000 American men died from infected mosquitos in the jungles during construction. Teddy Roosevelt was President of the United States at the time of its building, and understood the strength of Naval Power and Trade. When President Jimmy Carter foolishly gave it away, for One Dollar, during his term in Office, it was solely for Panama to manage, not China, or anyone else," he began.

The Republican then complained of "exorbitant prices and rates of passage," "especially knowing the extraordinary generosity that has been bestowed to Panama by the U.S." " This complete 'rip-off' of our Country will immediately stop," he continued.

Minutes later, Trump made a second publication on his social network in which he first remarked on the importance of the canal, and then went on to threaten to reclaim it during his second administration, which will begin on January 20, 2025.

"The United States has a vested interest in the secure, efficient, and reliable operation of the Panama Canal, and that was always understood. We would and will NEVER let it fall into the wrong hands! It was not given for the benefit of others, but merely as a token of cooperation with us and Panama. If the principles, both moral and legal, of this magnanimous gesture of giving are not followed, then we will demand that the Panama Canal be returned to us, in full, and without question. To the Officials of Panama, please be guided accordingly!" said the president-elect.

According to the projected budget for 2025, the Panama Canal will receive $5.527 billion "for transits." This represents an 18.4% increase compared to fiscal year 2024, or $858 million.

Of that total projected transit revenue, "some $4.139 billion corresponds to toll revenue," which "represents an increase of $577.8 million or 16.2% compared to FY 2024 toll revenue."