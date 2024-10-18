Ohtani puts Dodgers one step away from World Series, Guardians stage miracle comeback

Published by Williams Perdomo Verified by 18 de octubre, 2024

The Los Angeles Dodgers beat the New York Mets 10-2 on Thursday to move within one win of reaching the World Series. They were led by stars Mookie Betts and Shohei Ohtani.

In the NLCS, the Dodgers lead 3-1 and can clinch the series Friday in New York.

Game 4 at Citi Field began with Ohtani and Mark Vientos trading home runs in the opening inning. The Japanese star scored again after one of Mookie Betts' four hits, his personal postseason high.

After a single by Puerto Rican star Kike Hernández, one of the streaky players in this series, Betts scored in the third inning and hit another double in the fourth to put the Dodgers up 5-2.

In the ALCS, the Cleveland Guardians pulled off a miracle to seal an agonizing win over the New York Yankees. Dominican player Jhonkensy Noel, with a two-run homer, rescued the Guardians when they were two runs behind in the bottom of the ninth inning.

Cleveland, which won with another home run by David Fry in the 10th inning, remains 2-1 down to the Yankees in the American League Championship Series, which it will try to even this Friday again in front of its home crowd.

The Guardians were on the precipice of a 0-3 hole in the series, but Noel came to the rescue to earn a 7-5 win in extra innings.