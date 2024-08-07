Paris 2024: Spain wins gold medal in the new mixed marathon walking relay event

Published by Israel Duro Verified by 7 de agosto, 2024

Spain, with María Pérez and Álvaro Martín, won the Olympic gold in the new marathon mixed walking relay on Wednesday in Paris. Ecuador's Glenda Morejon and Daniel Pintado took silver, while Australia, with Jemima Montag and Rhydian Cowley occupied the last step of the podium.

The Spaniards finished the race with a time of 2h50:31, while the Ecuadorian duo was 51 seconds behind (2h51:22). The Australian duo clocked 2h51:38 after sustaining the final attack of Kimberly Garcia, which left Peru in fourth place (2h51:56).

This is the second medal for the Spanish marathoners, since both had managed to get on the podium in their rspecific individual events of 20 km on Thursday last week. Perez took silvershortly after Martin took bronze through the streets of Paris.

A new modality to replace the 50 km event

This mixed walking relay event is the main novelty of athletics in these Olympic Games, where it has debuted in the place previously occupied by the men's 50-kilometer event, now removed.

The distance covered is the mythical marathon distance (42.195 km), divided into four sections of approximately 10 km each, the first and third run by the male member of the pair and the second and fourth by the female competitor.