NBA: Cavaliers' Kenny Atkinson named Coach of the Year

Published by Virginia Martínez 6 de mayo, 2025

Kenny Atkinson of the Cleveland Cavaliers was named NBA Coach of the Year on Monday after a dazzling first season at the helm of the team.

Atkinson led the Cavs to a record of 64 wins and 18 losses to finish first in the Eastern Conference.

"It's an honor," Atkinson said in an interview with TNT. "It's extremely special to be selected among great coaches in the league."

Atkinson, 57, garnered 59 first-place votes for a total of 401 points.

J.B. Bickerstaff (Detroit Pistons) finished second with 305 points, while Ime Udoka (Houston Rockets) was third with 113.

The Cavs posted the best record in the Eastern Conference and second-best in the regular season behind the Oklahoma City Thunder (68-14).

"Empowering a player like Evan Mobley was the key to taking the next step," Atkinson mentioned when referring to the keys to the Cavaliers' success.

"After that it was our bench, we've done a great job in building the team, but Evan's development was key," he added.

The Cavaliers beat the Miami Heat 4-0 in the first round of the Playoffs, but surprisingly lost Sunday to the Indiana Pacers in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.