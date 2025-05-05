Trump confirms NFL Draft will return to Washington, DC

Published by Alejandro Baños 5 de mayo, 2025

It was an open secret. The 2027 NFL Draft will finally be held Washington, DC. The Washington Commanders will host and it will be held on the National Mall.

"The NFL today announced that the 2027 NFL Draft will take place in Washington, D. C.," the league reported via an announcement. "Hosted in partnership with the Washington Commanders and the local organizing committee, Events DC, the 2027 NFL Draft will take place across the District's most iconic landmarks, including the National Mall."

The news was confirmed by NFL commissioner Roger Goodell during his visit to the White House. He delivered his remarks from the Oval Office, accompanied by President Donald Trump, among other public figures.

"The NFL Draft has become a marquee event, uniting fans across the country and around the world," Goodell said. "We are excited to bring the 2027 Draft to Washington, DC, a city rich in history and national pride. With the support of President Trump, the Commanders, Events DC, and Mayor Bowser we're looking forward to delivering an unforgettable experience as we celebrate the next generation of NFL stars."

The last time the NFL Draft was held in the capital was in 1940. This year it was held in Green Bay, Wisconsin, and next season it will be in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.