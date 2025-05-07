News of the day May/7/2025
World
US closes Office of Palestinian Affairs in Jerusalem
Diane Hernández
Society
'El Chapo' Guzman's son reaches plea deal with US and could become cooperating witness
Diane Hernández
Society
Two judges block use of the Alien Enemies Act against alleged members of the TdA
Williams Perdomo