Three Italian display patrol aircraft collide mid-flight

This Monday, three aircraft of the Italian Frecce Tricolori acrobatic patrol collided during a routine training flight over the sea near the island of Pantelleria, in Sicily.

The planes involved, of the Aermacchi MB-339PAN model, belonged to the group's regular formation and were performing practice maneuvers in preparation for future shows.

The Frecce Tricolori (tricolor arrows) patrol is the Italian armed forces' equivalent of the U.S. Air Force's Thunderbirds.

According to the Italian Ministry of Defense, the aircraft identified as "Pony 6," "Pony 8" and "Pony 9" were performing a formation maneuver when contact occurred between them, forcing the pilots to eject immediately.

Fortunately, all successfully ejected and were rescued by emergency crews without serious injuries. No fatalities or collateral damage on the ground were reported.

The causes of the accident are still under investigation. Experts from the Italian Air Force and aeronautical authorities have already initiated a technical review to determine whether there was a mechanical failure, human error or a combination of factors.

The Frecce Tricolori, founded in 1961, are one of the most prestigious aerobatic patrols in the world. This incident rekindles debates about the risks inherent in this type of flights, despite the high degree of training of its pilots. The unit has temporarily suspended its operational activities as a precautionary measure.