Statue of 'plus-size' woman installed in Times Square to 'confront preconceived notions of identity'

7 de mayo, 2025

Times Square Arts unveiled "Grounded in the Stars," a 10-foot-tall bronze sculpture depicting an African-American, plus-size woman that is meant to "confronts preconceived notions of identity and representation."

It was made by artist Thomas J. Price. "With 'Grounded in the Stars,' Price reimagines the monument and monumentality of Times Square, one of the world's most iconic public spaces," Times Square Arts explained.

"Grounded in the Stars" will be on display at Broadway and 46th Street through June 17, 2025.

In that regard, the creator maintained that his intention is for it to "instigate meaningful connections and bind intimate emotional states that allow for deeper reflection around the human condition and greater cultural diversity."

According to Times Square Arts, the statue has familiar qualities, from its posture and semblance to its everyday attire.

"In her depiction, one recognizes a shared humanity, yet the contrapposto pose of her body and the ease of her stance is a subtle nod to Michelangelo’s David. Through scale, materiality, and posture, Grounded in the Stars disrupts preconceived ideas of what defines a triumphant figure and challenges who should be rendered immortal through monumentalization," the organization highlighted.

In addition, the woman "contrast to the pedestaled permanent monuments — both white, both men — which bookend Duffy Square, while embodying a quiet gravity and grandeur."