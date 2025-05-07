Conclave live: special Mass begins prior to the start of the election of the new pope

Published by Israel Duro 7 de mayo, 2025

The election of the new pope kicks off on a day in which the 133 cardinals entitled to vote who will elect the successor of Peter will be locked in the Sistine Chapel without contact with the outside world until the white smoke signals to the world that there is a successor for Francis to occupy the chair of St. Peter.

The En Vivo timetable corresponds to that of Rome.

11:03 am Cardinal dean calls for "maintaining the unity of the Church" in the election of the pope Cardinal Dean Giovanni Battista Re called on Wednesday to "maintain the unity of the Catholic Church" in a "difficult, complex and convulsive" moment, during the homily of the Mass prior to the conclave that will elect the future pope. During the liturgy in the Vatican Basilica of St. Peter, Re called for "unity" in the face of a "decision of great importance", in which "any personal consideration must be abandoned".

