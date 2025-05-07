DIRECT.
Conclave live: special Mass begins prior to the start of the election of the new pope
Everything is ready for the voting of the 133 cardinals who will elect Francis' successor to begin at 4:00 a.m. (Rome time).
The election of the new pope kicks off on a day in which the 133 cardinals entitled to vote who will elect the successor of Peter will be locked in the Sistine Chapel without contact with the outside world until the white smoke signals to the world that there is a successor for Francis to occupy the chair of St. Peter.
The En Vivo timetable corresponds to that of Rome.
Cardinal dean calls for "maintaining the unity of the Church" in the election of the pope
Cardinal Dean Giovanni Battista Re called on Wednesday to "maintain the unity of the Catholic Church" in a "difficult, complex and convulsive" moment, during the homily of the Mass prior to the conclave that will elect the future pope. During the liturgy in the Vatican Basilica of St. Peter, Re called for "unity" in the face of a "decision of great importance", in which "any personal consideration must be abandoned".
Special Mass begins prior to the start of the Conclave
The day that begins the Conclave that will elect the new pope began with a Mass in St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican presided over by the dean of the College of Cardinals, Giovanni Battista Re, who will not participate in the conclave because he is 91 years old. The cardinals entered in procession wearing the choral habit to ask for divine help in the crucial election of the future spiritual leader of 1.4 billion Catholics.